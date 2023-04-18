Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -39.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $15.29 and $36.53. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.43 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 11.36 million observed over the last three months.

Paramount Global (PARA) has a current stock price of $22.08. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $22.19 after opening at $21.70. The stock’s low for the day was $21.58, and it eventually closed at $21.58.

Paramount Global’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $36.53 on 04/18/22, and the lowest price during that time was $15.29, recorded on 11/04/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.89B and boasts a workforce of 24500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Paramount Global

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.63, with a change in price of +3.42. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 11,199,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.33%.

How PARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paramount Global over the last 50 days is at 50.80%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.29% and 66.68%, respectively.

PARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 30.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.30%. The price of PARA fallen by 10.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.99%.