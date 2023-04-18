Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.32 and $78.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.65 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $0.57. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.5687 after an opening price of $0.5687. The stock briefly fell to $0.53 before ending the session at $0.55.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $78.80 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.32 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.17M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1480, with a change in price of -4.58. Similarly, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,786,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.09%.

PBLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 19.36%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.37% and 71.30%, respectively.

PBLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -80.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -93.61%. The price of PBLA fallen by 12.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 31.69%.