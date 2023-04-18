Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Pan American Silver Corp.’s current trading price is -41.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.40 and $30.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.6 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is $17.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $18.64 after an opening price of $18.62. The stock briefly fell to $17.82 before ending the session at $18.73.

Pan American Silver Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.51 on 04/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $13.40 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.71B and boasts a workforce of 6200 employees.

Pan American Silver Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Pan American Silver Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.13, with a change in price of +2.98. Similarly, Pan American Silver Corp. recorded 4,338,097 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAAS stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

PAAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Pan American Silver Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.74%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.78%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.01% and 76.77%, respectively.

PAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 9.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.82%. The price of PAAS fallen by 8.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.26%.