Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Netflix Inc.’s current trading price is -12.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $162.71 and $379.43 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.11 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.18 million over the last three months.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock is currently valued at $332.72. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $338.39 after opening at $338.00. The stock briefly dropped to $327.50 before ultimately closing at $338.63.

Netflix Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $379.43 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $162.71 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 151.48B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

Netflix Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Netflix Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 322.80, with a change in price of +44.74. Similarly, Netflix Inc. recorded 7,758,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

NFLX Stock Stochastic Average

Netflix Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.36%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.12% and 80.66%, respectively.

NFLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.10%. The price of NFLX increased 7.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.85%.