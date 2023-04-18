M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. M&T Bank Corporation’s current trading price is -35.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $110.00 and $193.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.97 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is currently priced at $125.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $125.78 after opening at $116.00. The day’s lowest price was $114.38 before the stock closed at $116.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

M&T Bank Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $193.42 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $110.00 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.11B and boasts a workforce of 22210 employees.

M&T Bank Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating M&T Bank Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 145.02, with a change in price of -44.95. Similarly, M&T Bank Corporation recorded 1,750,206 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTB stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

MTB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, M&T Bank Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.12%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.24% and 37.41% respectively.

MTB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTB has leaped by -1.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.99%.