MicroStrategy Incorporated Inc. (MSTR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 121.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.94%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MSTR has fallen by 29.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.08%.

The stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is currently priced at $313.03. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $322.47 after opening at $321.73. The day’s lowest price was $312.20 before the stock closed at $333.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MicroStrategy Incorporated experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $477.28 on 04/20/22 and the lowest value was $132.56 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of MSTR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current trading price is -34.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$132.56 and $477.28. The MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.69B and boasts a workforce of 2152 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 232.65, with a change in price of +142.91. Similarly, MicroStrategy Incorporated recorded 675,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +84.01%.

MSTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.28%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.01% and 89.65%, respectively.