Medtronic plc Inc. (MDT) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.65%. The price of MDT increased 3.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.34%.

Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is currently valued at $82.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $82.165 after opening at $80.96. The stock briefly dropped to $80.81 before ultimately closing at $80.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Medtronic plc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $114.31 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $75.76 on 12/16/22.

52-week price history of MDT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Medtronic plc’s current trading price is -28.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$75.76 and $114.31. The Medtronic plc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 4.9 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Medtronic plc (MDT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.45B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

Medtronic plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Medtronic plc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.46, with a change in price of +0.82. Similarly, Medtronic plc recorded 6,681,753 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.01%.

MDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDT stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

MDT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Medtronic plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.17% and 83.19%, respectively.