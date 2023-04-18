mCloud Technologies Corp. Inc. (MCLD) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -51.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -70.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MCLD has leaped by -48.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 40.88%.

At present, mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has a stock price of $0.43. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.484 after an opening price of $0.3974. The day’s lowest price was $0.375, and it closed at $0.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, mCloud Technologies Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.80 on 06/01/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.30 on 03/31/23.

52-week price history of MCLD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current trading price is -88.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.82%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.30 and $3.80. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.20M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

mCloud Technologies Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating mCloud Technologies Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8488, with a change in price of -0.52. Similarly, mCloud Technologies Corp. recorded 206,474 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.21%.

MCLD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, mCloud Technologies Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.76%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 21.37% and 14.07% respectively.