McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -9.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 223.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.81 and $10.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

The stock price for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) currently stands at $9.10. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.5038 after starting at $9.48. The stock’s lowest price was $9.05 before closing at $9.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

McEwen Mining Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.00 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.81 on 08/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 441.08M and boasts a workforce of 520 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.75, with a change in price of +4.22. Similarly, McEwen Mining Inc. recorded 454,464 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUX stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

MUX Stock Stochastic Average

McEwen Mining Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.72% and 86.34%, respectively.

MUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 55.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 154.19%. The price of MUX fallen by 26.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.44%.