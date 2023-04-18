Home  »  Finance   »  Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock: N...

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -34.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.91 and $16.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.95 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

At present, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has a stock price of $10.82. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.84 after an opening price of $9.13. The day’s lowest price was $9.0935, and it closed at $8.76.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.54 on 04/22/22 and the lowest value was $5.91 on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 590.18M and boasts a workforce of 870 employees.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.52, with a change in price of +0.47. Similarly, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. recorded 302,546 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.59%.

LIND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.93%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.99% and 55.00%, respectively.

LIND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 71.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LIND has fallen by 25.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.88%.

