Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s current trading price is -93.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.25 and $4.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.82 million over the last three months.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) stock is currently valued at $0.32. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.334 after opening at $0.30. The stock briefly dropped to $0.285 before ultimately closing at $0.29.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.93 on 05/04/22 and a low of $0.25 for the same time frame on 03/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.56M and boasts a workforce of 268 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5342, with a change in price of -0.26. Similarly, Lightning eMotors Inc. recorded 1,878,915 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZEV stands at 1.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

ZEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.31%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.25% and 37.51%, respectively.

ZEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -77.69%. The price of ZEV increased 3.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.62%.