Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current trading price is -27.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.34 and $26.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.63 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) currently stands at $19.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $19.14 after starting at $18.75. The stock’s lowest price was $18.72 before closing at $18.70.

Kimco Realty Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $26.42 on 04/28/22 and a low of $17.34 for the same time frame on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.93B and boasts a workforce of 639 employees.

Kimco Realty Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Kimco Realty Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.78, with a change in price of -3.03. Similarly, Kimco Realty Corporation recorded 4,395,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KIM stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

KIM Stock Stochastic Average

Kimco Realty Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 32.60%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.59% and 60.83%, respectively.

KIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.95%. The price of KIM fallen by 4.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.36%.