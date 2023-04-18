JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s current trading price is -51.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.18 and $14.07. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.67 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 8.4 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $6.80. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.895 after opening at $6.82. It dipped to a low of $6.73 before ultimately closing at $6.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $14.07 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value being $6.18 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 16669 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating JetBlue Airways Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.62, with a change in price of -1.06. Similarly, JetBlue Airways Corporation recorded 8,665,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.49%.

How JBLU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBLU stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

JBLU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JetBlue Airways Corporation over the past 50 days is 13.09%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.28% and 52.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JBLU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JBLU has leaped by -4.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.82%.