Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current trading price is -70.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.69 and $3.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.33 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) is $0.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.14 after an opening price of $1.12. The stock briefly fell to $0.95 before ending the session at $1.26.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.43M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1914, with a change in price of -0.99. Similarly, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd recorded 876,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JFBR stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JFBR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd over the last 50 days is 22.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.73% and 60.15%, respectively.

JFBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -15.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.25%. The price of JFBR leaped by -33.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -30.85%.