Holley Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 2.50: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Holley Inc. (HLLY) is $2.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.49 after an opening price of $2.18. The stock briefly fell to $2.1529 before ending the session at $2.17.

The market performance of Holley Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.04 on 04/19/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.88 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of HLLY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Holley Inc.’s current trading price is -82.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.88 to $14.04. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Holley Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Holley Inc. (HLLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 292.08M and boasts a workforce of 1622 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Holley Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Holley Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.50, with a change in price of -0.53. Similarly, Holley Inc. recorded 726,842 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.67%.

Examining HLLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLLY stands at 1.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.55.

HLLY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Holley Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 31.95%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.84% and 9.01% respectively.

HLLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -40.05%. The price of HLLY leaped by -6.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.33%.