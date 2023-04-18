Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s current trading price is -15.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 276.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.72 and $12.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.11 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

At present, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has a stock price of $10.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.995 after an opening price of $9.70. The day’s lowest price was $9.67, and it closed at $9.97.

The market performance of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.04 on 03/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.72 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14B and boasts a workforce of 651 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.30, with a change in price of +4.39. Similarly, Hims & Hers Health Inc. recorded 2,488,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIMS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HIMS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 60.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.20%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.69% and 50.22%, respectively.

HIMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 114.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HIMS has fallen by 5.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.12%.