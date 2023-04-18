Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Halliburton Company’s current trading price is -23.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.52%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.30 and $43.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 9.48 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Halliburton Company (HAL) currently stands at $33.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $33.915 after starting at $33.58. The stock’s lowest price was $33.24 before closing at $33.63.

Halliburton Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $43.99 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $23.30 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.35B and boasts a workforce of 45000 employees.

Halliburton Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Halliburton Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.65, with a change in price of -3.27. Similarly, Halliburton Company recorded 9,285,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

HAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Halliburton Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 43.63%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.60% and 83.32% respectively.

HAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.49%. The price of HAL fallen by 7.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.06%.