General Electric Company (GE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -1.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $46.77 and $97.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.53 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for General Electric Company (GE) currently stands at $96.77. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $96.845 after starting at $95.62. The stock’s lowest price was $95.475 before closing at $95.44.

In terms of market performance, General Electric Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $97.87 on 04/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $46.77 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 104.25B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

General Electric Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating General Electric Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.63, with a change in price of +30.38. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 7,634,543 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for General Electric Company over the last 50 days is 93.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.35% and 68.23%, respectively.

GE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 48.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 82.53%. The price of GE fallen by 5.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.55%.