FREYR Battery: -53.60% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for FREYR Battery (FREY) currently stands at $7.86. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.27 after starting at $8.27. The stock’s lowest price was $7.70 before closing at $8.26.

FREYR Battery experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.94 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $6.42 on 05/12/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of FREY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -53.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.42 and $16.94. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.11B and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for FREYR Battery

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating FREYR Battery as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.34, with a change in price of -5.89. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,883,380 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.84%.

Examining FREY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

FREYR Battery’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.80% and 59.84%, respectively.

FREY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -43.62%. The price of FREY fallen by 8.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.81%.