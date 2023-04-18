Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s current trading price is -25.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.42%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.47 and $5.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.56 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has a stock price of $4.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.2542 after an opening price of $4.24. The day’s lowest price was $4.12, and it closed at $4.15.

Endeavour Silver Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.78 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.47 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 811.41M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Endeavour Silver Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Endeavour Silver Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.41, with a change in price of +0.96. Similarly, Endeavour Silver Corp. recorded 2,447,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXK stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

EXK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Endeavour Silver Corp. over the last 50 days is 84.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 79.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.71% and 82.73%, respectively.

EXK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EXK has fallen by 26.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.61%.