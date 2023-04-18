EMAN’s Stock Dilemma: eMagin Corporation’s Market Performance and Outlook

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) currently has a stock price of $2.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.40 after opening at $2.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.00 before it closed at $2.39.

In terms of market performance, eMagin Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.49 on 04/11/23, while the lowest value was $0.55 on 06/17/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of EMAN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. eMagin Corporation’s current trading price is -12.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 296.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $2.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 142.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 183.51M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.20, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, eMagin Corporation recorded 386,498 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +150.57%.

EMAN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMAN stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

EMAN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for eMagin Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 79.19%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.18% and 88.77%, respectively.

EMAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 156.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 215.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EMAN has fallen by 47.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.80%.