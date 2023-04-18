Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -36.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.54 and $17.83. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.35 million over the last 3 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) stock is currently valued at $11.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.58 after opening at $11.33. The stock briefly dropped to $11.29 before ultimately closing at $11.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.83 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.54 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.09B and boasts a workforce of 6355 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.63, with a change in price of -1.77. Similarly, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. recorded 2,417,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNB stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

DNB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 21.56%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.71% and 68.21% respectively.

DNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.74%. The price of DNB increased 6.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.15%.