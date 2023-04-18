Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is 0.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 111.10%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.90 and $12.38. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 1.31 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.7 million over the last three months.

Coty Inc. (COTY) current stock price is $12.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.35 after opening at $12.22. The stock’s lowest point was $12.18 before it closed at $12.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Coty Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.38 on 04/18/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.90, recorded on 05/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.33B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.04, with a change in price of +4.92. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,547,783 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.60%.

How COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

Coty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.71%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.87% and 91.38%, respectively.

COTY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 45.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 93.10%. The price of COTY increased 14.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.19%.