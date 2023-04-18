Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current trading price is -29.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.09 and $11.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.28 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is currently priced at $7.93. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.29 after opening at $8.24. The day’s lowest price was $7.9015 before the stock closed at $8.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.29 on 04/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.09 on 09/01/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.00B and boasts a workforce of 2043 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.95, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recorded 1,294,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BVN stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

BVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.29%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 43.80% and 51.43% respectively.

BVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BVN has fallen by 0.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.73%.