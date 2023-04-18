Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -9.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.59%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $67.84 and $83.81. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.47 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) currently stands at $75.70. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $76.13 after starting at $75.77. The stock’s lowest price was $75.42 before closing at $75.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $83.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $67.84 on 10/10/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.77B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Colgate-Palmolive Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.50, with a change in price of -0.76. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,130,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.99%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CL stands at 21.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 21.80.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Colgate-Palmolive Company over the last 50 days is 83.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 80.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.72% and 89.52%, respectively.

CL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.60%. The price of CL fallen by 3.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.75%.