Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Chegg Inc.’s current trading price is -46.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $15.25 and $32.65. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.17 million observed over the last three months.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) currently has a stock price of $17.50. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $18.64 after opening at $18.28. The lowest recorded price for the day was $17.93 before it closed at $17.94.

Chegg Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $32.65 on 04/19/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $15.25 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 1953 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.91, with a change in price of -11.07. Similarly, Chegg Inc. recorded 2,441,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.69%.

How CHGG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

CHGG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chegg Inc. over the past 50 days is 37.08%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.79% and 86.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CHGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHGG has fallen by 7.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.79%.