Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Canaan Inc.’s current trading price is -36.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.87 and $4.54. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.29 million observed over the last three months.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) current stock price is $2.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.00 after opening at $2.98. The stock’s lowest point was $2.85 before it closed at $3.12.

In terms of market performance, Canaan Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.54 on 07/22/22, while the lowest value was $1.87 on 12/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 423.02M and boasts a workforce of 346 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Canaan Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Canaan Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.71, with a change in price of +0.14. Similarly, Canaan Inc. recorded 2,085,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.07%.

How CAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canaan Inc. over the last 50 days is at 39.48%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.86% and 79.29%, respectively.

CAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.85%. The price of CAN decreased -0.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.97%.