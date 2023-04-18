BSFC’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -67.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -86.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BSFC has leaped by -0.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.71%.

At present, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has a stock price of $0.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.145 after an opening price of $0.1445. The day’s lowest price was $0.136, and it closed at $0.14.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.68 on 06/08/22 and a low of $0.11 for the same time frame on 03/30/23.

52-week price history of BSFC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current trading price is -92.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.11 and $1.68. The Blue Star Foods Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.68 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3276, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Blue Star Foods Corp. recorded 2,330,048 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.81%.

BSFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BSFC stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

BSFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.43%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.80% and 20.37%, respectively.