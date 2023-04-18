Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current trading price is -43.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.27 and $7.51. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.59 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is currently priced at $4.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.325 after opening at $4.04. The day’s lowest price was $3.99 before the stock closed at $4.25.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.51 on 04/19/22 and the lowest value was $2.27 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 815.24M and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Brookdale Senior Living Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.96, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. recorded 2,542,910 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKD stands at 7.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.88.

BKD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.38%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.08% and 93.62% respectively.

BKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 54.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BKD has fallen by 61.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.86%.