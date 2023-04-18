Behind Origin Materials Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has a stock price of $4.37. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.0499 after an opening price of $3.96. The day’s lowest price was $3.92, and it closed at $4.03.

Origin Materials Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.71 on 06/02/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.78 on 04/06/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ORGN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Origin Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -43.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.78 and $7.71. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 585.44M and boasts a workforce of 201 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.91, with a change in price of -0.95. Similarly, Origin Materials Inc. recorded 1,058,685 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.96%.

Examining ORGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORGN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ORGN Stock Stochastic Average

Origin Materials Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.58%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.33% and 42.67%, respectively.

ORGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORGN has fallen by 10.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.00%.