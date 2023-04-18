Audacy Inc. Inc. (AUD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -58.70%. The price of AUD leaped by -17.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.55%.

The stock price for Audacy Inc. (AUD) currently stands at $0.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1399 after starting at $0.1193. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1182 before closing at $0.12.

In terms of market performance, Audacy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.05 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.09 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of AUD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Audacy Inc.’s current trading price is -95.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.09 and $3.05. The Audacy Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.15 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.69M and boasts a workforce of 3539 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2296, with a change in price of -0.19. Similarly, Audacy Inc. recorded 1,149,162 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.27%.

AUD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUD stands at 3.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.61.

AUD Stock Stochastic Average

Audacy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 16.94%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.78% and 33.50%, respectively.