Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -67.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.32 and $9.34. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.33 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.18 million observed over the last three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has a current stock price of $3.03. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.04 after opening at $2.70. The stock’s low for the day was $2.67, and it eventually closed at $2.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.34 on 07/06/22, with the lowest value being $2.32 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 295.00M and boasts a workforce of 334 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.78, with a change in price of -1.24. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,277,831 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.04%.

How ATRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 21.39%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.65% and 37.19%, respectively.

ATRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -7.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -24.06%. The price of ATRA leaped by -1.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.99%.