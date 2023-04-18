Applied Materials Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has a current stock price of $111.79. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $111.97 after opening at $109.22. The stock’s low for the day was $109.00, and it eventually closed at $112.90.

Applied Materials Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $125.62 on 03/21/23, and the lowest price during that time was $71.12, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AMAT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Applied Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -11.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $71.12 and $125.62. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.95B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 112.00, with a change in price of +7.09. Similarly, Applied Materials Inc. recorded 6,359,153 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.77%.

AMAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAT stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

AMAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. over the past 50 days is 16.79%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 13.79% and 14.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 14.80% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.76%. The price of AMAT leaped by -8.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.04%.