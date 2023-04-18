Amcor plc Inc. (AMCR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.36%. The price of AMCR increased 2.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) stock is currently valued at $11.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.16 after opening at $11.14. The stock briefly dropped to $11.03 before ultimately closing at $11.10.

Amcor plc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.60 on 06/06/22 and a low of $10.42 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AMCR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Amcor plc’s current trading price is -18.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.42 and $13.60. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 5.11 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.31 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amcor plc (AMCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.63B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

Amcor plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Amcor plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.63, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Amcor plc recorded 7,747,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.09%.

AMCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMCR stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.57.

AMCR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Amcor plc over the last 50 days is 32.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 55.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.96% and 63.22%, respectively.