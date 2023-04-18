ACHR’s Market Whiplash: 8.56% YTD Rise, -23.97% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -26.18%. The price of ACHR decreased -23.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.22%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) stock is currently valued at $2.03. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.16 after opening at $2.14. The stock briefly dropped to $1.85 before ultimately closing at $2.14.

Archer Aviation Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.16 on 06/06/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.62 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of ACHR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Archer Aviation Inc.’s current trading price is -60.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.62 and $5.16. The Archer Aviation Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 4.97 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 537.38M and boasts a workforce of 390 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.52, with a change in price of -0.44. Similarly, Archer Aviation Inc. recorded 1,793,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.81%.

ACHR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACHR stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACHR Stock Stochastic Average

Archer Aviation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.39% and 16.69%, respectively.