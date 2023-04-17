WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -31.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 130.49%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.28 and $11.03. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 13.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6.12 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.56. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.9191 after opening at $7.40. The stock touched a low of $7.23 before closing at $7.35.

The market performance of WW International Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.03 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.28, recorded on 12/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 518.92M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for WW International Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.32, with a change in price of +3.41. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 4,453,120 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.17%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

WW International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.21%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.68% and 82.64%, respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 95.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 103.77%. The price of WW fallen by 71.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 81.29%.