Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -77.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 272.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.28 and $71.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.15 million observed over the last three months.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) currently has a stock price of $15.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.17 after opening at $4.46. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.33 before it closed at $4.38.

The market performance of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $71.50 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.28, recorded on 03/14/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.12M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.62, with a change in price of +4.49. Similarly, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. recorded 123,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.31%.

How WINT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WINT stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.50.

WINT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 60.64%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.11% and 12.77%, respectively.

WINT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 87.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WINT has fallen by 213.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 236.29%.