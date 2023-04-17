WeWork Inc. (WE) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -93.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.48 and $8.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 18.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 9.41 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for WeWork Inc. (WE) is $0.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.5598 after an opening price of $0.54. The stock briefly fell to $0.489 before ending the session at $0.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeWork Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.08 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.48 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 384.37M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

WeWork Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4953, with a change in price of -2.27. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 9,443,495 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.96%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WeWork Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.05%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 3.76% and 2.64% respectively.

WE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -65.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -78.74%. The price of WE leaped by -42.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -23.42%.