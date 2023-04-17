Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -17.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.66%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.68 and $19.31. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 21.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 22.55 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Vale S.A. (VALE) currently stands at $15.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.0895 after starting at $15.78. The stock’s lowest price was $15.75 before closing at $16.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vale S.A. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.31 on 04/18/22 and the lowest value was $11.68 on 09/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.38B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

Vale S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.62, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 24,100,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vale S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.27%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.30% and 74.62% respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.24%. The price of VALE fallen by 3.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.70%.