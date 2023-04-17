Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vacasa Inc.’s current trading price is -89.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.81 and $7.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.21 million over the last three months.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) stock is currently valued at $0.81. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.8849 after opening at $0.85. The stock briefly dropped to $0.79 before ultimately closing at $0.88.

Vacasa Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.85 on 04/29/22 and a low of $0.81 for the same time frame on 04/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 388.95M and boasts a workforce of 7900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3341, with a change in price of -0.87. Similarly, Vacasa Inc. recorded 1,429,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCSA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VCSA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vacasa Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.10% and 14.01%, respectively.

VCSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -74.84%. The price of VCSA decreased -18.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.50%.