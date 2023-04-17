Uxin Limited: Rising -88.74% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has a current stock price of $1.21. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.55 after opening at $1.55. The stock’s low for the day was $1.15, and it eventually closed at $1.56.

In terms of market performance, Uxin Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.70 on 07/11/22, while the lowest value was $1.55 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of UXIN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Uxin Limited’s current trading price is -88.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -22.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.55 and $10.70. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.30M and boasts a workforce of 814 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8064, with a change in price of -1.80. Similarly, Uxin Limited recorded 242,206 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.83%.

UXIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Uxin Limited over the past 50 days is 2.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 6.20% and 21.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UXIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -58.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -73.09%. The price of UXIN leaped by -47.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -47.15%.