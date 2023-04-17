The Significance of Moving Averages in FOXO Technologies Inc. Inc. (FOXO) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 87.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -50.35%. The price of FOXO fallen by 102.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 102.86%.

The stock price for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) currently stands at $0.71. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.88 after starting at $0.80. The stock’s lowest price was $0.54 before closing at $0.50.

In terms of market performance, FOXO Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.00 on 09/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.23 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of FOXO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -93.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 208.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.23 and $11.00. The FOXO Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 23.22 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.06 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.70M and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5286, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, FOXO Technologies Inc. recorded 2,326,756 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.91%.

FOXO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FOXO stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

FOXO Stock Stochastic Average

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.94%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.69% and 56.48%, respectively.