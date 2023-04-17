The Significance of Moving Averages in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (DRMA) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -80.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DRMA has leaped by -55.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.53%.

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) is currently priced at $1.26. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.80 after opening at $1.16. The day’s lowest price was $1.10 before the stock closed at $1.16.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $22.72 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.98 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of DRMA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -94.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.98 and $22.72. The Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.00M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.2048, with a change in price of -10.58. Similarly, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. recorded 627,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.36%.

DRMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DRMA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DRMA Stock Stochastic Average

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.53%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.04% and 5.84%, respectively.