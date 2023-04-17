The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -8.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $113.02 and $221.33. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 19.03 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 5.84 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of The Boeing Company (BA) is $201.71. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $204.2819 after opening at $202.59. The stock touched a low of $198.1541 before closing at $213.59.

The stock market performance of The Boeing Company has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $221.33 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $113.02, recorded on 06/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.98B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Boeing Company

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 200.74, with a change in price of +28.93. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 6,291,892 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.74%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Boeing Company over the last 50 days is at 32.16%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 31.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.53% and 71.35%, respectively.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 54.66%. The price of BA fallen by 1.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.57%.