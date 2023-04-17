Home  »  Stock   »  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stoc...

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -27.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.78 and $11.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 35.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 8.68 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has a stock price of $8.29. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.69 after an opening price of $8.60. The day’s lowest price was $8.10, and it closed at $9.26.

In terms of market performance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.44 on 01/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.78 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.47B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.52, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 9,215,832 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.42.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 50 days is 6.64%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.35% and 76.24%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEVA has leaped by -4.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.57%.

