Tesla Inc. (TSLA Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) currently has a stock price of $185.00. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $186.28 after opening at $183.95. The lowest recorded price for the day was $182.01 before it closed at $185.90.

Tesla Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $364.07 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $101.81 on 01/06/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TSLA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -49.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $101.81 and $364.07. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 96.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 167.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 589.18B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tesla Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.51, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 156,441,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.00%.

TSLA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tesla Inc. over the last 50 days is at 39.24%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 28.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.39% and 27.46%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 50.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSLA has fallen by 2.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.03%.