Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Inc. (TSM) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TSM has leaped by -2.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.89%.

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is currently priced at $87.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $88.37 after opening at $87.95. The day’s lowest price was $86.54 before the stock closed at $87.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $101.00 on 04/20/22 and the lowest value was $59.43 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of TSM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current trading price is -13.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$59.43 and $101.00. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.27 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 433.51B and boasts a workforce of 52045 employees.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 31 analysts are rating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.63, with a change in price of +5.11. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recorded 12,612,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.21%.

TSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.28%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.26%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.02% and 15.59%, respectively.