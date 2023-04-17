SOUN’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 49.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOUN has fallen by 42.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.71%.

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently priced at $2.64. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.04 after opening at $2.72. The day’s lowest price was $2.60 before the stock closed at $2.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -85.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 183.87%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.93 and $18.14. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 20.15 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 15.81 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 140.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 589.41M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.08, with a change in price of +0.61. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 10,240,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.05%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 31.47%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.41% and 69.98% respectively.