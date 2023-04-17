Schlumberger Limited Inc. (SLB) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.54%. The price of SLB fallen by 11.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.92%.

The stock price for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) currently stands at $51.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $53.15 after starting at $52.40. The stock’s lowest price was $51.89 before closing at $52.48.

In terms of market performance, Schlumberger Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $59.45 on 01/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $30.65 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of SLB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Schlumberger Limited’s current trading price is -13.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$30.65 and $59.45. The Schlumberger Limited’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.43 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 9.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.69B and boasts a workforce of 99000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.40, with a change in price of -1.79. Similarly, Schlumberger Limited recorded 9,874,369 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.35%.

SLB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLB stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

SLB Stock Stochastic Average

Schlumberger Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.03%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.95% and 81.19%, respectively.