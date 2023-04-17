Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -85.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.59 and $8.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 37.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is $1.18. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.7149 after an opening price of $0.70. The stock briefly fell to $0.655 before ending the session at $0.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.08 on 09/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.59 on 11/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.20M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8847, with a change in price of +0.53. Similarly, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 627,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +81.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STSA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

STSA Stock Stochastic Average

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.42%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.39% and 24.59%, respectively.

STSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 31.11% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -79.55%. The price of STSA fallen by 29.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 64.55%.